May 3 First Mining Finance Corp
* First mining to acquire cameron gold project from chalice
gold mines limited
* First mining finance corp says deemed value of transaction
is approximately $13 million
* On completion chalice will hold approximately 8.1% of
issued and outstanding shares of first mining
* Co agreed to buy cameron gold operations ltd in exchange
for 32,260,836 common shares of first mining
* Chalice to retain 1% net smelter royalty over certain
mining claims within cameron gold project
* Deemed value of transaction is approximately $13,000,000
