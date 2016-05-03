BRIEF-FDA advises drug manufacturers on Burkholderia cepacia complex contamination risk
* FDA advises drug manufacturers that Burkholderia cepacia complex poses a contamination risk in non-sterile, water-based drug product
May 3 Delcath Systems Inc
* Leading u.s. Cancer centers join delcath's focus phase 3 trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma
* Respironics California recalls the V60 non-invasive ventilator due to faulty cable pins that may cause the device to shut down unexpectedly