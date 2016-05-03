May 3 Vulcan Materials Co :
* Vulcan announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $3.5 billion
* Q1 revenue view $711 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 from continuing
operations
* Q1 shipments increased 17 percent, or 5.7 million tons, to
39 million tons
* Tracking towards the high end of full year adjusted EBITDA
guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
* Now project full year 2016 aggregates shipments to be 8 to
9 percent higher than 2015
