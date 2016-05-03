May 3 Standex International Corp
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q3 sales $177.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $183.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Engineering technologies aviation ramp-up on track
* "we are enhancing our capacity in china in order to meet
increased demand in q4 and into fiscal 2017"
* Board authorizes share repurchase of up to $100 million
* "anticipate top-line performance challenges to continue in
refrigeration group in near term"
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.91
