May 3 TransAlta Corp :
* TransAlta reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.22
* Power prices in Alberta were at historic low levels during
quarter and impacted Co's hydro and wind assets in province
* Production for three months ended march 31, 2016 decreased
by 1,033 gigawatt hours compared to same period in 2015
* Reduced estimate of sustaining capital expenditures for
full year from our previous estimate by approximately $25
million
* TransAlta Corp says remain on track to achieve our
guidance ranges for 2016 as previously disclosed
