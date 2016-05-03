May 3 The New York Times Company

* Says reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total advertising revenues in q2 of 2016 are expected to decrease at a rate similar to that of q1 of 2016.

* Q1 circulation revenue $ 217.9 million versus $212.8 million

* Operating costs are expected to increase in mid-single digits in q2 of 2016 compared with same period of 2015

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $45 million

* Q1 revenue view $377.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paid digital-only subscriptions totaled about 1.4 million at q1 2016 end, net increase of 87,000 subscriptions compared to end of q4 2015

* Total circulation revenues in q2 of 2016 are expected to increase at a rate similar to that of q1 of 2016

* Adjusted operating costs are expected to increase in low-single digits in q2 of 2016 compared with q2 of 2015

* Q1 advertising revenue $ 139.7 million versus $149.9 million

* Qtrly total revenue $379.5 million, down 1.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)