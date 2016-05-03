May 3 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc :
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Reports first quarter
2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $75.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $263.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gross room nights booked for all future years increases
12.6 percent
* Qtrly adjusted ffo per diluted share $1.10
* Reaffirming its 2016 guidance provided on february 26,
2016 on a consolidated as well as on a segment basis
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
