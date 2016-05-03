May 3 Integrated Electrical Services Inc

* Integrated electrical services announces amendment to the credit facility and appointment of robert lewey to the board of directors

* Has expanded its board of directors with appointment of robert lewey

* Effective may 3, 2016, company's board of directors expanded number of directors from four to five

* Pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $60 million to $70 million

* Maturity date of revolving credit facility was extended from aug 9, 2018 to aug 9, 2019