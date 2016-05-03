May 3 Reis Inc

* Reis, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Subscription revenue was $12.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016, growth of 15.2% over three months ended march 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $13.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)