Alitalia commissioners appoint Rothschild as financial adviser
MILAN, May 22 Commissioners managing Italian airline Alitalia have picked Rothschild as financial adviser to assist in the company's sale process, a statement said on Monday.
May 3 Reis Inc
* Reis, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Subscription revenue was $12.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016, growth of 15.2% over three months ended march 31, 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $13.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MILAN, May 22 Commissioners managing Italian airline Alitalia have picked Rothschild as financial adviser to assist in the company's sale process, a statement said on Monday.
* ONB PROMOTES TODD CLARK TO CHIEF INFORMATION & STRATEGIC INNOVATION OFFICER; ALEX STRATI BECOMES MICHIGAN REGION CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: