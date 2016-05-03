(Clarifies source as Tembec Inc)

May 3 Tembec Inc :

* Tembec reports financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales C$380 million versus C$348 million

* Temiscaming specialty cellulose pulp mill to be down for annual maintenance outage in may

* Temiscaming specialty cellulose pulp mill outage will reduce June 2016 quarterly profitability by about $6 million

* All business segments benefited from 3 percent decline in relative value of Canadian dollar versus US dollar in quarter

* Sees "significant improvement" in year-over-year operating results going forward though increase will be hurt by factors such as US dollar