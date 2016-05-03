(Clarifies source as Tembec Inc)
May 3 Tembec Inc :
* Tembec reports financial results for its second fiscal
quarter ended March 26, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales C$380 million versus C$348 million
* Temiscaming specialty cellulose pulp mill to be down for
annual maintenance outage in may
* Temiscaming specialty cellulose pulp mill outage will
reduce June 2016 quarterly profitability by about $6 million
* All business segments benefited from 3 percent decline in
relative value of Canadian dollar versus US dollar in quarter
* Sees "significant improvement" in year-over-year operating
results going forward though increase will be hurt by factors
such as US dollar
