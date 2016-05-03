Alitalia commissioners appoint Rothschild as financial adviser
MILAN, May 22 Commissioners managing Italian airline Alitalia have picked Rothschild as financial adviser to assist in the company's sale process, a statement said on Monday.
May 3 Soufun Holdings Ltd
* Fang announces further update on a share restructuring
* Wanli submitted to shanghai stock exchange its responses to letter dated january 28, 2016 with respect to restructuring
* Wanli also advised company that it believes its responses have addressed all questions from sse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MILAN, May 22 Commissioners managing Italian airline Alitalia have picked Rothschild as financial adviser to assist in the company's sale process, a statement said on Monday.
* ONB PROMOTES TODD CLARK TO CHIEF INFORMATION & STRATEGIC INNOVATION OFFICER; ALEX STRATI BECOMES MICHIGAN REGION CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: