* DLH announces acquisition of Danya International
* Purchase price of $38.75 million: $36.25 million cash,
$2.5 million restricted stock
* Pro forma for acquisition, sees calendar year 2015 revenue
and adjusted ebitda of over $100 million and $10 million,
respectively
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and
cash flow
* Has entered into a new loan agreement with Fifth Third
Bank providing for a $25 million term loan and $10 million
revolving line of credit
* Term loan and line of credit bear interest at a rate of
libor plus a margin of 300 basis points
* DLH will also use a portion of its existing cash balance
to finance remainder of purchase price and transaction related
expenses
