May 3 CAI International Inc :

* CAI International, Inc. Reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $67 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CAI International Inc says rental revenue from CAI's railcar assets was $7.3 million during q1 of 2016, an increase of 149% compared to q1 of 2015

* CAI International Inc Says Results For Quarter Were Impacted By A Greater Number Of Off-Hire units as compared to same period last year

* CAI International Inc says average railcar utilization during q1 of 2016 was 96.5% compared to 93.3% for q1 of 2015

* "we expect that demand for containers will improve over next six months"

* CAI International Inc says expect that demand for containers will improve over next six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)