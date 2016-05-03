May 3 Newfield Exploration Co

* Newfield Exploration reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $3.52

* Q1 revenue $284 million versus i/b/e/s view $339.3 million

* Increased its 2016 domestic net production guidance to 50 - 52 mmboe

* Total net production in q1 of 2016 was 15.2 mmboe, comprised of 46% oil, 16% natural gas liquids and 38% natural gas

* Domestic production in q1 was 13.5 mmboe

* Raised our outlook for 2016 production and reiterated our guidance around lower operating expenses

* 2016 total company net production guidance was raised to 54.5 - 56.5 mmboe

* Will be able to conduct pilots within its previously stated 2016 capital investment outlook of $625 - $675 million