May 3 Macerich Co
* Macerich announces quarterly results and sale of capitola
mall
* Q1 earnings per share $2.76
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming its previous estimate of diluted eps and ffo
per share guidance for 2016
* Macerich Co says mall portfolio occupancy was 95.1% at
march 31, 2016 compared to 95.4% at march 31, 2015
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sale of capitola mall in april and its dilutive impact on
ffo has now been considered in 2016 guidance range
* On april 13, 2016 company sold Capitola Mall for $93
million
* Quarterly FFO per share $0.87
