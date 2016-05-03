May 3 Retrophin Inc
* Retrophin reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 67 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $130 million to $140 million
* Says net product sales for Q1 2016 were $29.0 million,
compared to net product sales of $17.4 million
* Says board of directors has approved repurchase of up to
an aggregate $40.0 million of its common stock
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $31.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.71, revenue view $132.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)