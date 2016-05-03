May 3 Lantheus Holdings Inc :
* Lantheus holdings, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $72 million to $74 million
* Q1 revenue $76.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $72.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $287 million to $292 million
* For q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda in range
of $14 million to $16 million
* Q2 revenue view $71.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $287.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
* Lantheus holdings inc says increasing its outlook for
worldwide revenue for full year 2016 to a range of $287 million
to $292 million
* For q2 of 2016, company expects worldwide revenue in range
of $72 million to $74 million
* Lantheus holdings inc says increasing its outlook for
full year 2016 adjusted ebitda to a range of $62 million to $66
million
