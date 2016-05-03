BRIEF-China Online Education Group reports non-GAAP net loss per ADS of $0.90
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
May 3 ARC Document Solutions Inc :
* ARC Document Solutions reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 sales $103.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.05
* Anticipates annual adjusted earnings per share in 2016 to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million