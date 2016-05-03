May 3 Chuy's Holdings Inc :
* Chuy's Holdings announces first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $78.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 3.2% as
compared to same period in 2015
* Sees comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately
2.0% for remainder of year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company has revised its fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Now expects its diluted net income per share to range from
$1.03 to $1.07 for FY 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $76.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)