May 3 Itron Inc :
* Itron provides selected first quarter 2016 operating
results and business update
* Due to ongoing accounting review, company will not be able
to file its report on form 10-q for q1 ended march 31, 2016 in a
timely manner
* Qtrly advanced and smart meter and module volumes
increased 28 percent compared with q1 of 2015
* Qtrly water meter and module shipments up 17 percent
compared with q4 of 2015
* Company believes that its core operational results are on
track with prior financial guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Itron delayed filing of its form 10-k for year ended dec.
31, 2015 and is conducting a review; review is ongoing
