May 3 Nutrisystem Inc :
* Nutrisystem announces first quarter 2016 financial
results, exceeding expectations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $517 million to $532 million
* Q1 revenue $162.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.1
million
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.48 to $0.53
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Sees q2 revenue $145 million to $150 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Nutrisystem inc sees adjusted diluted income per common
share is to be $1.17 to $1.27 for full year 2016
* Nutrisystem inc says has authorized a share repurchase
program, whereby company may repurchase up to $50 million of its
common stock over next 18 months
* Nutrisystem inc says repurchases will be funded from cash
on hand and available borrowings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)