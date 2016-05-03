May 3 Exco Resources Inc :

* Exco Resources, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.47

* In April 2016, Exco modified schedule for certain employees in Appalachia region that reduced work hours by 20% compared to Q1 2016

* Since q4 2015, company has reduced its general and administrative employees by approximately 20%

* Qtrly total revenues $51.6 million versus $86.3 million

* Reduced total 2016 capital budget to $85 million, a reduction of $192 million, or 69%, as compared to 2015 capital expenditures of $277 million

* Company is evaluating divestiture of certain non-core assets to generate capital that can be redeployed to projects

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)