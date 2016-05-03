May 3 Exco Resources Inc :
* Exco Resources, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.07
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.47
* In April 2016, Exco modified schedule for certain
employees in Appalachia region that reduced work hours by 20%
compared to Q1 2016
* Since q4 2015, company has reduced its general and
administrative employees by approximately 20%
* Qtrly total revenues $51.6 million versus $86.3 million
* Reduced total 2016 capital budget to $85 million, a
reduction of $192 million, or 69%, as compared to 2015 capital
expenditures of $277 million
* Company is evaluating divestiture of certain non-core
assets to generate capital that can be redeployed to projects
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
