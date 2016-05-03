May 3 CBS Corp :
* CBS Corp says in Q1 advertising was extremely strong,
growing 31% overall and 49% at CBS television network
* CBS corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.02
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02
* Q1 revenue $3.85 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.83 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Margin, non advertising revenue streams are also on rise,
led by retransmission consent fees and reverse compensation
* Year period
* CBS Corp says during January 2016 , company repaid its
$200 million of outstanding 7.625% senior debentures upon
maturity
* CBS Corp q1 entertainment revenue $2,587 million versus
$2,261 million
* Qtrly advertising revenue $2,342 million versus $1,784
million
