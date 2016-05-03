BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Noodles & Co :
* Noodles & company announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $114 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 comparable restaurant sales flat for company-owned restaurants, decreased 0.5% for franchise restaurants & decreased 0.1% system-wide
* Reiterating its previous 2016 guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $507.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.