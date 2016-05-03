BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Mindbody Inc
* Mindbody reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.12
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $32 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $135.7 million to $138.7 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $32.7 million to $33.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 34 to 37 percent
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 32 to 36 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss in range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million
* Sees non-gaap net loss for full year of 2016 in range of $19.4 million to $22.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $32.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $134.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.