BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 School Specialty Inc
* School specialty announces fiscal year 2016 first quarter financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 2.5 to 3 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 2.3 percent to $93.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.