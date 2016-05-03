BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Viper Energy Partners Lp :
* Viper Energy Partners Lp, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* During Q1 of 2016, company recorded an impairment charge of $26.0 million as a result of depressed commodity prices
* Viper Energy Partners Lp qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $15.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 2016 production was 6,161 boe/d, up 27% from 4,844 boe/d in q1 of 2015
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.