BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Glu Mobile Inc :
* Glu reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $54.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 revenue $46 million to $49 million
* Non-GAAP revenue is expected to be between $215.0 million and $235.0 million in 2016
* Glu mobile inc sees FY basic loss per share $0.11 to $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $59.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 58.7%
* GAAP net loss $0.05 -$0.06 per share
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $215 million to $235 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $260.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.