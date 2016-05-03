BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Live Nation Entertainment Inc :
* Live nation entertainment reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion
* Qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "in 2016 we expect to continue profit growth trend of past several years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.