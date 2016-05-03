BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Western Gas :
* Western Gas Announces First Quarter 2016 results
* Net income available to limited partners for q1 of 2016 totaled $47.0 million , or $0.31 per common unit
* "leaving our previously issued guidance for 2016 unchanged" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.