* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 J Alexanders Holdings Inc :
* J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. reports results for first quarter of 2016
* Q1 sales rose 1.2 percent to $56.88 million
* Previously released guidance for 2016, with exception of 2016 effective tax rate, remains unchanged
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.