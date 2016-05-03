BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Paycom Software Inc
* Paycom Software, Inc. Reports record first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $69 million to $71 million
* Q1 revenue $90.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $320 million to $322 million
* Q2 revenue view $68.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $320 million to $322 million
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.