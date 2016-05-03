BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Intralinks Holdings Inc
* Intralinks announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $70.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $69.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 10 to 12 percent
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $72 million to $73 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $300 million to $306 million
* Sees FY 2016 gaap loss per share $0.44 to $0.48
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $298.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap net income per share $0.12 to $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $73.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.