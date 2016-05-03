May 3 Kar Auction Services Inc
* Kar Auction Services, inc. reports first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $745 million versus i/b/e/s view $693.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $145 million
* Sees 2016 operating adjusted net income per share $2.03 -
$2.18
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $735 - $760 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
