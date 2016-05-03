BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Devon Energy :
* Reports first-quarter 2016 results
* Raised full-year production guidance by 3 percent
* Lowered 2016 operating cost outlook by $50 million
* Devon Energy Corp says Q1 total operating revenue $2,126 million versus $3,265 million last year
* Q1 adjusted core loss per share $0.53 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* G&A costs savings remain on track to reduce overhead by up to $500 million on an annual basis
* Lowering its full-year LOE outlook by $50 million to a range of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion
* Reorganization effort resulted in $234 million of non-recurring charges in Q1
* Company is on track to reduce G&A costs by up to $500 million on an annual basis
* Devon's reported oil production averaged 285,000 barrels per day in Q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Devon exited Q1 with $4.6 billion of liquidity
* Devon has raised midpoint of its 2016 guidance by 15,000 boe per day, or 3 percent
* In Q1 of 2016, company reduced its employee count by approximately 20 percent
* As a result of G&A cost-reduction initiatives, overhead costs are projected to decline to approximately $160 million in Q2
* Total workforce reduction now at more than 25 percent over past 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.