BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Matador Resources Co :
* Matador Resources Company reports first quarter 2016 results and provides operational update
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Average daily oil equivalent production was up 1% from 23,513 boe per day to 23,846 BOE per day in quarter
* Affirms its 2016 guidance as initially provided at its analyst day on February 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.