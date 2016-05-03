BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Imprivata Inc
* Imprivata announces first quarter 2016 financial results, revenue growth of 23%
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $31.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $29.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 revenues $32.5-34.0 million
* Sees q2 gaap loss per share $0.30- 0.26
* Sees q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.23-$0.19
* Sees FY 2016 revenues $32.5-34.0 million$136-140m
* Sees FY 2016 gaap loss per share $0.84- $0.78
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.55- $0.49
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $138.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $34.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.