* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Jack Henry & Associates Inc
* Jack Henry & Associates ends third quarter fiscal 2016 with 8% increase in revenue
* Q3 earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $325.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc says revenue for quarter increased 8% compared to Q3 of fiscal 2015 to $333.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.