BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett reports solid fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 loss per share $0.15
* Q3 sales $163.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $161.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $161.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track to complete integration of KU and implement substantial cost savings throughout organization
* Company continues to expect its fiscal 2016 q4 performance on an adjusted basis to be in line with its previous outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.