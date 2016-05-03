BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Under Armour Inc :
* Henry Stafford will be leaving Under Armour in July 2016
* Under Armour announces changes to senior management team
* Michael lee will be assuming responsibilities of chief digital officer as Robin Thurston will be leaving company in July 2016
* Henry Stafford, chief merchandising officer, has decided to leave Under Armour after six years of service
* Kip Fulks will assume chief merchandising officer responsibilities on an interim basis
* Robin Thurston will be leaving company in July 2016
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.