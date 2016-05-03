BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Globus Medical Inc
* Globus Medical reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Sees FY 2016 sales $583 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $139.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.3 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $584.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.