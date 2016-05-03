BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Telenav Inc :
* Telenav reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $46.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 total revenue is expected to be $40 to $43 million
* Sees Q4 diluted GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $0.22 to $0.24
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is expected to be $0.16 to $0.19
* Revenue recognition for sync 3 differs from sync 2 platform, expect transition to result in a sequential decline in revenue for June quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $45.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.