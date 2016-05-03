May 3 Telenav Inc :

* Telenav reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $46.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 total revenue is expected to be $40 to $43 million

* Sees Q4 diluted GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $0.22 to $0.24

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is expected to be $0.16 to $0.19

* Revenue recognition for sync 3 differs from sync 2 platform, expect transition to result in a sequential decline in revenue for June quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S