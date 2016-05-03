BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 REG-ESCO Technologies Inc
* REG-ESCO announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45 excluding items
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 sales $139 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1 million
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 2016 orders were $130 million which resulted in an ending backlog of $328 million at march 31, 2016
* 2016 restructuring actions are substantially complete as of march 31, 2016
* Approximately $2 million of pretax costs are expected to be incurred during q3 2016
* Management now expects 2016 eps - as adjusted to be in range of $1.95 to $2.02 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $137.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect restructuring actions, when implemented, to result in test business ebit margins increasing into low-to-mid teens
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.