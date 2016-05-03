BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 XPO Logistics Inc :
* XPO Logistics announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full year targets for adjusted ebitda of $1.25 billion in 2016 and $1.7 billion in 2018
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.