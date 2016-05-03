BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Synergy Resources Corp :
* Synergy resources reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue $18.3 million versus $18.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $23 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Synergy Resources Corp qtrly net oil and natural gas production increased 65% to 1,047 mboe, as compared to 633 mboe same year ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.