May 4 Synergy Resources Corp

* Synergy Resources corporation enters into purchase and sale agreement to acquire assets in the heart of the Wattenberg Field

* Deal for $505 million

* Entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy through private negotiations to acquire certain assets

* Intends to finance purchase price of acquisition with cash on hand andâ proceeds from financing transactions

* Do not expect to increase our operational activity in 2016

* Entered agreements with two private entities to divest approximately 3,700 net undeveloped acres and 107 vertical wells

* Definitive purchase and sale agreements to divest wells in adams county for total consideration of approximately $27 million in cash

* Divested assets had associated production of approximately 200 boe/d

* For Q1 of 2016 estimated net daily production of 800 boe/d from non-operated properties and 1,600 boe/d from operated properties