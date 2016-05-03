BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports first quarter of 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $385 million versus i/b/e/s view $383.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 20% for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees adjusted net income growth in 2016 in range of 15-17%
* Sees diluted adjusted earnings per common share growth in range of 18-20% for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.