BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Zendesk Inc
* Zendesk announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $68.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $71 million to $73 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $300 million to $305 million
* Sees Q2 GAAP-operating loss of $28.0 - 29.0 million
* Sees GAAP operating loss of $111.0 - 112.0 mln for FY 2016
* GAAP operating loss of $27.0 - 28.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $70.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GAAP operating loss of $7.5 - 8.5 million
* FY2016 revenue view $295.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.