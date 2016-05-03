BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Oneok Announces First
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly net income per diluted share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We anticipate significant ethane recovery to begin in early 2017"
* Oneok partners is maintaining 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of about $1.88 billion and DCF guidance of approximately $1.39 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.