BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Powell Industries Inc
* Powell industries announces fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q2 earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 revenue $152.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $520 million to $560 million
* Sees fiscal year 2016 earnings to range between $0.80 and $1.10 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $541.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate these lower order rates to persist through remainder of year and into 2017
* Will continue to evaluate additional restructuring that may be required to align operating costs with anticipated market conditions
* Recorded $4.8 million in restructuring and separation costs, net of tax, in first six months of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
